Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
872024
Amount
$21,018.34
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Virgil Whitmore, Jr., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2365 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
CAFETERIA 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
92.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
2002
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2365
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
13
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2365
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2365
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 