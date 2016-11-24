Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
872028
Amount
$470.69
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Ida M. Jenkins, et al.
Address unknown
800 Walnut
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 