Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 17, 2016
- Case Number
- 872031
- Amount
- $827.05
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Pleasant Properties LP, et al.
13815 Kinsman RoadCleveland Ohio 44120
