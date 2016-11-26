Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12964
Amount
$3,999.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Wells Fargo Bank, NA
101 North Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls South Dakota 57104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WACHOVIA BANK N.A TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
2940 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 