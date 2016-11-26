Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 12966
- Amount
- $706.49
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Ernest Ayers, et al.
6322 Maplewood Rd., Apt. L101Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
