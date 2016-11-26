Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
872091
Amount
$44,053.02
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Michael A. Bossard, et al.
15906 Maplewood Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 