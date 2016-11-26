Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 872099
- Amount
- $97,858.40
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
CIT Bank, NA
75 North Fair Oaks Ave.Pasadena California 91103
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. Fourth St.
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Dorothea R. Smith, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- R
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- Acreage
- 0.13800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 119.60
- Legal Frontage
- 51.00
- Average Depth
- 119
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6018
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1064
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1971
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 500
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 500
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 500
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 500
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND