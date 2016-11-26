Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
872102
Amount
$119,621.38
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Residential Mortgage Loan Trust I, et al.
C/O Planet Home Lending, 321 Research Parkway Ste. 303
Meriden Connecticut 06450

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Hamilton L.G. Mallett, et al.
8249 Priem Road
Strongsville Ohio 44149
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MALLETT, HAMILTON L.G. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.33100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
200.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
200 
Lot Square Ft.
14400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 