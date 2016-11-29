Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 872155
- Amount
- $382.12
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Monique L. McIntyre, et al.
4410 Lester StreetCleveland Ohio 44127
