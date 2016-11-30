Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 12974
- Amount
- $1,237.51
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Superior Consultant Group, Inc.
2018 Center Street, #205Cleveland Ohio 44113
About your information and the public record.