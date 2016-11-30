Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 28, 2016
Case Number
12976
Amount
$5,178.63
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Rodney Reynolds, et al.
2488 E. 82nd St
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REO SOLUTIONS USA, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.00 
Legal Frontage
52.90 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
6140 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 