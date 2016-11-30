Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 28, 2016
Case Number
12979
Amount
$21,555.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Susan M. Hein, etc., et al.
511 Greenfield Ln
Painesville Ohio 44077
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
5300 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 