Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 872183
- Amount
- $774.91
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Denique Henderson, et al.
11304 Durant Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44108
