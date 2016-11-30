Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 872188
- Amount
- $1,000,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ralph G. Wieland, etc.
8981 MulberryChesterland Ohio 44026
Plaintiff's Attorney
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan, LPA
100 7th Avenue
Chardon OH 44024-1079
Defendant
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., Floor Ll
Shaker Heights, OH 44012
