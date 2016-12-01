Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
12987
Amount
$568.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Jermaine Wilcox, et al.
1053 Parkwood Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OHIO HOUSING NETWORK, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
71.00 
Legal Frontage
70.00 
Average Depth
71 
Lot Square Ft.
2769 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 