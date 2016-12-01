Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 12998
- Amount
- $602.33
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Home Front Now, LLC
3604 E. 48th St.Cleveland Ohio 44105
About your information and the public record.