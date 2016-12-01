Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 13002
- Amount
- $560.65
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Unknown Heirs of Inez Lightning, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
