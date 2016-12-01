Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
13004
Amount
$1,205.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Keith Johnson, et al.
8705 Meridian
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOHNSON, KEITH 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
88.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
88 
Lot Square Ft.
3960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 