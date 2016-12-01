Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
13009
Amount
$910.27
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Felneisa R. McMillian, et al.
3665 East 108th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MCMILLIAN, FELNEISA R & WILLIA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
4720 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 