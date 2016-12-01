Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
872212
Amount
$2,920.61
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jacqueline Jones, et al.
9508 Raymond Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES, JACQUELINE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4920 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 