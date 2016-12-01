Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
872254
Amount
$85,608.96
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
5th Floor Merrick Park Plaza, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd Attn: Matth
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Cynthia M. Sloan, etc., et al.
3934 Arnold Court
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SLOAN, CYNTHIA M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
89.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
89 
Lot Square Ft.
3560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 