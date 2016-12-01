Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 872254
- Amount
- $85,608.96
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
5th Floor Merrick Park Plaza, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd Attn: Matth
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Cynthia M. Sloan, etc., et al.
3934 Arnold CourtCleveland Ohio 44109
About your information and the public record.