Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
872257
Amount
$75,212.05
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. McMonagle

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton Oregon 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Mary V. Archacki Mayer, et al.
14602 Corridon Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 