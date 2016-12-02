Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- November 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 872331
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge M. McMonagle
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Jeffrey J. Higerd, et al.
22160 South Woodland Rd.Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., et al.
One State Farm PlazaBloomington Illinois 61710
