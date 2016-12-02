Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
November 23, 2016
Case Number
872331
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge M. McMonagle

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Jeffrey J. Higerd, et al.
22160 South Woodland Rd.
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122

Plaintiff's Attorney

Richard Lee Demsey
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., et al.
One State Farm Plaza
Bloomington Illinois 61710
