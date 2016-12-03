Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13032
Amount
$1,355.91
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

2423 E. 63rd St., LLC
5567 Dosrset Rd.
Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THE PHILLIPS & HUNTLEY GROUP, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3616 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
34.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4622 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
904
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1808
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1808
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1808
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1808
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 