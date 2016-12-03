Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13036
Amount
$1,047.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dove Health Care
2000 Lee Rd., Ste. 12
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DOVE HEALTH CARE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4375 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 