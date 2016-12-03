Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13045
Amount
$209.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Koanna Torres, et al.
3267 W. 41st St
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
57.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
57 
Lot Square Ft.
2565 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 