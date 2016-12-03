Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13052
Amount
$1,805.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

2555 E. 80th St. Trust With Trustee Management
3959 Van Dyke Rd., #386
Lutz Florida 33558
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CLEVELAND RESTORATION GROUP, L 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
60.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
60 
Lot Square Ft.
2100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 