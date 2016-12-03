Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 13057
- Amount
- $4,244.59
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
J&J Properties, LLC, et al.
3265 Cedar Heights DrColorado Springs Colorado 80904
