Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
13065
Amount
$20,332.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Philomenia Sturtevant, et al.
5638 Drake Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STURTEVANT, PHILOMENIA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
52.50 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6186 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 