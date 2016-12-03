Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 28, 2016
Case Number
872352
Amount
$1,286.77
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brian Ferguson, et al.
26612 Chardon
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RECA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
88.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
88 
Lot Square Ft.
3520 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 