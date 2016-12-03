Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 872352
- Amount
- $1,286.77
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Brian Ferguson, et al.
26612 ChardonRichmond Heights Ohio 44143
