Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 28, 2016
Case Number
872380
Amount
$93,312.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mayan Investment Properties, LLC, et al.
1700 West Market Street, Ste. 176
Akron Ohio 44313
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MAYAN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, L 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
39 
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
41228 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.42200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
83.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1057
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10307
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
39
Living Units
39
Single Fixtures
40
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
157
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
10307
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
10307
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
10307
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 