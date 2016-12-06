Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 872407
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Donna Kolenc
508 Arboretum Dr.Brunswick Ohio 44212
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088
Defendant
University Primary Care Practices, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., Floor LL
Shaker Heights, OH 44124
About your information and the public record.