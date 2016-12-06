Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
872407
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Donna Kolenc
508 Arboretum Dr.
Brunswick Ohio 44212

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christian Riter Patno
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.,
101 W Prospect Ave, Ste 1800
Cleveland OH 44115-1088

Defendant

University Primary Care Practices, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., Floor LL
Shaker Heights, OH 44124
