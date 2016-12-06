Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
872441
Amount
$72,585.03
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City Utah 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Gail L. Davis, et al.
797 Woodview Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.31600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
275.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
275 
Lot Square Ft.
13750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 