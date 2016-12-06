Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 872441
- Amount
- $72,585.03
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .Salt Lake City Utah 84119
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Gail L. Davis, et al.
797 Woodview RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.