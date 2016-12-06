Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 29, 2016
Case Number
872447
Amount
$123,613.80
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Elaine Owens, et al.
3367 Milverton Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
OWENS, ELAINE & DAVID 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
6150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 