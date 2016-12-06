Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- November 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 872453
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
John A. Goerlitz, etc., et al.
1801 Waterford LaneDefiance Ohio 43512
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Defendant
SCCI Hospitals of America, Inc., etc., et al.
1300 East Ninth StreetCleveland Ohio 44114
