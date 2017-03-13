Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13076
Amount
$2,805.61
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Johane Laplante, et al.
1476 West 107th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 