Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 13077
- Amount
- $531.73
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
U Fix Homes, LLC, et al.
11470 Euclid Ave., #308Cleveland Ohio 44106
