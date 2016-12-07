Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 13078
- Amount
- $337.86
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Viola M. Super, et al.
1548 East 66th StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
About your information and the public record.