Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13081
Amount
$2,807.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Yolanda Savoury, et al.
1885 Roxbury Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SAVOURY, YOLANDA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
4982 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 