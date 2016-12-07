Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
13083
Amount
$1,720.69
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Centurion Asset Partners, Inc.
3225 McLeod Dr., Unit 100
Las Vegas Nevada 89121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
95.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
95 
Lot Square Ft.
3325 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 