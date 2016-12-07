Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 30, 2016
Case Number
872458
Amount
$173,875.79
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
C/O Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Ste. 200
Charlotte North Carolina 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Timothy J. Bulman, et al.
620 Bishop Road
Highland Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SP 
Electricity
Acreage
0.49000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
283.00 
Legal Frontage
75.50 
Average Depth
283 
Lot Square Ft.
21353 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 