Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 30, 2016
Case Number
872488
Amount
$1,932.54
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anthony Lombardo, et al.
3654 East 105th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HSBC BANK USA, N.A. TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1920 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 