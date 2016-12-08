Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 13101
- Amount
- $917.69
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
J. Financial & Assoc., LLC, et al.
2594 Butterwing Rd.Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
