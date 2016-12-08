Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
872513
Amount
$1,960.26
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Johnny L. Henderson, et al.
8005 S. Gannett Rd.
Northfield Ohio 44067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
158.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
158 
Lot Square Ft.
7268 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 