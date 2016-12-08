Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 872516
- Amount
- $45,511.58
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
BAC Bank of NY CWABS 2006 SD4
Co Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing A, 55 Beattie Place Ste. 110 Ms#001
Greenville, SC 29601
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Margaret Janet Hood, et al.
12120 Farrington Ave
Cleveland, OH 44105
