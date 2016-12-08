Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 872548
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Joseph Mistretta, et al.
1260 Leeward Lane, Apt. DWilloughby Ohio 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jeffries, Kube, Forrest & Monteleone
1650 Midland Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Defendant
University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
11100 Euclid Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44106
