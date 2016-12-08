Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
872548
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Joseph Mistretta, et al.
1260 Leeward Lane, Apt. D
Willoughby Ohio 44094

Plaintiff's Attorney

David Arthur Forrest
Jeffries, Kube, Forrest & Monteleone
1650 Midland Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Defendant

University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
11100 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
