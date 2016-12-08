Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
December 1, 2016
Case Number
872559
Amount
$203,867.46
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., Inc.
4855 West 130th St., Ste. 1
Cleveland Ohio 44135

Plaintiff's Attorney

James David Wilson
James D. Wilson LLC
29225 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Seven Hills Construction, LLC
C O Harvard Business Services, Inc., 16192 Coastal Highways
Lewes, DE 19958
