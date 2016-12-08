Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- December 1, 2016
- Case Number
- 872559
- Amount
- $203,867.46
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., Inc.
4855 West 130th St., Ste. 1Cleveland Ohio 44135
Plaintiff's Attorney
James D. Wilson LLC
29225 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Seven Hills Construction, LLC
C O Harvard Business Services, Inc., 16192 Coastal Highways
Lewes, DE 19958
