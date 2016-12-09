Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 7, 2016
Case Number
13110
Amount
$718.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mia Etelapelto, et al.
P. O. Box 28520
Cleveland, OH 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ETELAPELTO, MIA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
2720 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 