Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 2, 2016
Case Number
872612
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public Square
Cleveland, OH 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Kirk William Roessler
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

PDS Realty, LLC, et al.
6687 Royalton Road
North Royalton Ohio 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SPS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
270 
Use Area
9940 
Tax Abatement
EXP 
Tax Description
MED CLINIC/ OFFICES 
Neighborhood
66010 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
730.00 
Legal Frontage
212.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
160375 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
Acreage
2.68000 
Land Use
SECONDARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
116741 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
2002
Effective Age
2001
Exterior Walls
S/B
Floor Area
9940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
9940
Use Description
MEDICAL OFFICE
Description
1ST
 