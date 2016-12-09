Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 872612
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public Square
Cleveland, OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter Haverfield LLP
Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
PDS Realty, LLC, et al.
6687 Royalton RoadNorth Royalton Ohio 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SPS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 270
- Use Area
- 9940
- Tax Abatement
- EXP
- Tax Description
- MED CLINIC/ OFFICES
- Neighborhood
- 66010
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 1.00000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 730.00
- Legal Frontage
- 212.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 160375
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
- Acreage
- 2.68000
- Land Use
- SECONDARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 116741
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 2002
- Effective Age
- 2001
- Exterior Walls
- S/B
- Floor Area
- 9940
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 9940
- Use Description
- MEDICAL OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST