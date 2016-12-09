Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 2, 2016
- Case Number
- 872617
- Amount
- $79,507.29
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc., 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC
3962 Red Bank Road
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Laura J. Martin, et al.
3211 Maplecrest Ave.Parma Ohio 44134
